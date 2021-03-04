Ascension, Cedars-Sinai, 8 more health systems and hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital seeks a supply chain management director.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a director of supply chain optimization.





Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain engineer.



Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.



MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a materials management technician.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Scripps (San Diego) seeks a supply chain analyst.

