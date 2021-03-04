Ascension, Cedars-Sinai, 8 more health systems and hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.
- Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital seeks a supply chain management director.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a director of supply chain optimization.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain engineer.
- Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a materials management technician.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Scripps (San Diego) seeks a supply chain analyst.
