AMA adopts new measures to combat drug shortages

Amid a decade-high surge in drug shortages, the American Medical Association has adopted new policy measures aimed at addressing the crisis.

The policy advocates for federal oversight of compounding pharmacies advertising drugs that are in shortage, the prevention of artificial drug shortages and the introduction of incentives to encourage manufacturers to invest in improving product processes.

A key focus of the AMA's policy is the shortage of semaglutide and other GLP-1s, which have faced increased demand due to aggressive advertising, particularly on social media, according to a Nov. 13 news release from the organization. The AMA is calling for the FDA, the Federal Trade Commission and other agencies to investigate these advertising practices to protect patient safety.

The policy also addresses broader drug supply issues, including those related to controlled substances, generic medications and on-patent drugs. The AMA opposes business practices that artificially create shortages, such as limitations on pharmacy procurement or restrictions on where patients can fill prescriptions, the release said.