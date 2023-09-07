Allina to source supplies from diverse companies

Mariah Taylor

Minneapolis-based Allina Health partnered with Vizient's Community Contracting Program to support diverse suppliers and small businesses in its community.

Allina Health's partnership ensures the purchasing of more than 40 goods or services, including construction medical surgical products and biomedical services, from more diverse community members and underrepresented or underserved people, and works with suppliers interested in addressing inequities, according to a Sept. 6 hospital news release.

