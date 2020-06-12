8 recent drug, device approvals
Eight drugs and medical devices approved by the FDA since May 4:
- FDA approves drug to treat rare nervous system disease
The FDA approved Viela Bio's Uplizna, designed to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord.
- FDA approves antibiotic to treat hospital-acquired bacterial infection
The FDA approved Merck's Recarbrio, an antibiotic designed to treat hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia in adults.
- FDA approves sedative for ventilator use
The FDA approved Gland Pharma's dexmedetomidine hydrochloride, a sedative designed to help intubate patients to be placed on a mechanical ventilator.
- FDA approves first US drug to treat severe malaria
The FDA approved Amivas' artesunate for injection, designed to treat severe malaria in adults and children.
- FDA approves first drug for pediatric bladder disorder
The FDA approved Astellas Pharma's VESIcare, designed to treat a form of bladder dysfunction related to neurological impairment in children ages 2 years and older.
- FDA approves muscle relaxant drug for ventilator use
The FDA approved Nivagen Pharmaceuticals' succinylcholine chloride injection, designed to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or ventilation.
- FDA approves Philips defibrillator device
The FDA approved Philips Medical Systems' HeartStart FRx Defibrillator, a battery-powered automated external defibrillator designed to treat sudden cardiac arrest.
- FDA approves abdominal stent-graft device
The FDA approved Bolton Medical's Treo Abdominal Stent-Graft System, designed to repair an aneurysm of the abdominal aorta.
More articles on supply chain:
Average salary for 8 supply chain jobs
Senators want details of US deal with 6 companies to distribute pandemic supplies
Amazon labs to test warehouse workers for COVID-19
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.