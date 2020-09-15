8 hospitals, health systems honored for supply chain excellence

Eight hospitals and health systems were honored for supply chain excellence by Global Healthcare Exchange for its annual GHXcellence awards.

The awards are presented to both provider and supplier companies to recognize healthcare leaders who use technology, modern processes and best practices to improve supply chain operations.

The eight hospital and health system honorees:

U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Large): UCSF Health (San Francisco)



U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Small to Medium) & Excellence in Contract Management (Provider): Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)



Excellence in ePayables (Provider): Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)



Excellence in eProcurement: Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)



Excellence in Product Data Management: Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)



Excellence in Unique Device Identifiers & Standards (Provider): AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)



Excellence in Vendor Credentialing & Compliance (Provider): Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.)



Most Improved Provider: UC Davis (Calif.) Health

