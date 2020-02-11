6 hospitals that suspended surgeries due to supply chain issues

These six hospitals recently canceled surgeries due to supply chain problems:

Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.) The health system suspended about 200 elective, nonemergency services after Cardinal Health warned customers some of its surgical gowns may not be sterile.



Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). The health system canceled about 12 surgeries after Cardinal Health's recall of some of its surgical gowns due to sterility issues.



Pinnacle Regional Hospital (Booneville, Mo.) The Missouri hospital was told to stop performing surgery until it upgraded its sterile processing unit after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services inspected the facility last December.



MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup, Wash.) The Washington hospital canceled more than 140 elective surgeries after flecks of plastic were found on some surgical trays.



Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Atlanta hospital temporarily stopped elective surgeries, citing equipment and staffing issues.



Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center. The California hospital suspended all elective surgeries for about two weeks after discovering mold in a surgical equipment sterilization room.

