4 recent medical device recalls

Medical device recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety.

Here are four reported since Feb. 25:

1. Baxter recalled more than 277,000 infusion pumps on March 11 due to the risk of the device failing to alarm users of repeated upstream occlusion events.

2. Acon Laboratories recalled on March 11 unauthorized and misbranded counterfeit COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

3. B. Braun Medical on March 2 issued a nationwide voluntary recall of its 250 milliliter injections of 0.9 percent sodium chloride.

4. Arrow International recalled over 24,000 percutaneous thrombolytic devices on Feb. 23 due to risk of tip damage during use, which could result in tip detachment from the basket.