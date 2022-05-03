4 notes from Premier's new supply chain overview report

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The continued disruptions to global supply chains are beginning to affect healthcare industry operations, according to Premier's "The Current State of Healthcare Supply Chain Disruptions" report.
The report, which was published May 3, analyzes current global and domestic events to provide an overview of the latest market updates, insights, resources and guidance for providers.
Four notes:
- The Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions on Russia are anticipated to exacerbate existing energy, transportation and manufacturing issues, namely limited access to raw materials.
- The indefinite extension of Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown "casts further uncertainty" on the country's supply chain operations.
- Tightened transportation capacity and rising fuel costs are anticipated to create higher ocean and air cargo rates over the next several months, a time of the year that usually sees a decrease in rates.
- A shortage of approximately 80,000 truck drivers in the U.S. is projected to double by 2030 if current trends continue.