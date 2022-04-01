4 events that could disrupt U.S. supply chains

A combination of international and domestic events in recent weeks have the potential to disupt the U.S. supply chain.

Here are four Becker's has reported on since March 9:

1. China's lockdown of Shanghai to curb a COVID-19 outbreak has exporters bracing for delays from the supply chain disruptions, The Wall Street Journal reported March 28.

2. The potential strike of 22,000 dockworkers along the nation's West Coast could aggravate current supply shortages and lead to higher prices for consumer goods, The New York Times reported March 28.

3. Patient advocacy groups are voicing concerns that a federal policy blocking Mexican nationals from entering the U.S. to donate plasma could lead to shortages of critical drugs used to treat neurological and autoimmune diseases, The Wall Street Journal reported March 9.

4. U.S. healthcare organizations could see a rise in prices for some medical supplies as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as some common raw materials come from the region.