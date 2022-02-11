3 recent stories on PPE fraud

Here are three recent stories on personal protective equipment fraud reported by Becker's since Feb. 4: 

1. An audit found the Oklahoma State Department of Health invested more than $5.4 million in PPE and other supplies early in the pandemic that the state has no record of receiving, News on 6 reported Feb. 9. 

2. Two national associations urged Congress in a Jan. 31 letter to assist in eradicating PPE fraud that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

3. The University of Washington Medicine and the Washington State Hospital Association are suing a Texas company for allegedly selling $4 million in counterfeit N95 masks, The Seattle Times reported Feb. 4.

 

