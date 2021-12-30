10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Community Health Systems (Fort Wayne, Ind.) is seeking a supply chain customer service representative.

2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.) is seeking a supply liaison.

3. HCA Healthcare (Fort Pierce, Fla.) is seeking a catheterization lab supply coordinator.

4. Loyola Medicine (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

5. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain operations specialist.

6. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

7. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.

8. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

9. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supervisor of supply chain operations.

10. Trinity Health (Hartford, Conn.) is seeking a hospital supply chain associate.