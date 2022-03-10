10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Park Ridge, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain supervisor.

2. Ascension (Warren, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

3. Atrium (New York) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

4. Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.) is seeking a supply chain management technician.

5. HCA Healthcare (San Antonio) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

6. NYU Langone Health (Mineola, N.Y.) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.

7. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

8. Sherman Oaks (Los Angeles) Hospital is seeking a distribution technician.

9. Tenet Healthcare (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain manager.

10. Trinity Health (Germantown, Md.) is seeking a supply chain technician.