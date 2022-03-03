10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables) is seeking a sourcing and contract analyst.

2. HCA Healthcare (St. Louis) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

3. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

4. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) is seeking a strategic planning analyst.

5. Penn Medicine (Plainsboro Center, N.J.) is seeking a procurement liaison.

6. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.

7. Stanford Health Care (Hayward, Calif.) is seeking an inventory control coordinator.

8. Tenet Healthcare (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

9. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.

10. UChicago Medicine (Chicago) is seeking a strategic sourcing analyst.