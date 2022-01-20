10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. HCA Healthcare (Margate, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain equipment coordinator.

2. HCA Healthcare (Overland Park, Kan.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

3. HCA Healthcare (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) is seeking a catheterization lab supply chain coordinator.

4. HCA Healthcare (Tamarac, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain equipment coordinator.

5. Loyola Medicine (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

6. Medline Industries (Mundelein, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain analyst.

7. Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.) is seeking a supply chain logistics manager.

8. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

9. Trinity Health (Fresno, Calif.) is seeking an administrative specialist in supply chain management.

10. Trinity Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a hospital supply chain associate.