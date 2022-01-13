10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Mechanicsville, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Portsmouth, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

3. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a supply chain technician.

4. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee) is seeking a supply chain distribution representative.

5. HCA Healthcare (Austin, Texas) is seeking an OR inventory specialist.

6. HCA Healthcare (Denver) is seeking a warehouse supply chain coordinator.

7. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking an OR supply chain technician.

8. HCA Healthcare (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) is seeking a catheterization lab supply chain coordinator.

9. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a clinical supply chain coordinator.

10. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.