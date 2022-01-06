10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ascension (Glendale, Wis.) is seeking a supply chain lead analyst.

2. BayCare Health System (Tampa, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain services representative.

3. HCA Healthcare (Bowling Green, Ky.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

4. HCA Healthcare (San Antonio, Texas) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

5. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain specialist 2 in logistics.

6. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

7. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain logistics technician.

8. Trinity Health (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking an inventory technician.

9. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital is seeking a supervisor of supply chain operations.

10. VCU Health (Richmond, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.