10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
1. Ascension (Glendale, Wis.) is seeking a supply chain lead analyst.
2. BayCare Health System (Tampa, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain services representative.
3. HCA Healthcare (Bowling Green, Ky.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
4. HCA Healthcare (San Antonio, Texas) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
5. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain specialist 2 in logistics.
6. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.
7. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain logistics technician.
8. Trinity Health (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking an inventory technician.
9. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital is seeking a supervisor of supply chain operations.
10. VCU Health (Richmond, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.