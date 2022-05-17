10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health, based in Coral Gables, Fla., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator.

2. Boston Medical Center is seeking a supply chain contracts supervisor.

3. Central Maine Healthcare, based in Lewiston, is seeking a part-time supply chain coordinator.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Richmond, Va.

5. Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is seeking an inventory specialist for its location in Ogden, Utah.

6. Northwest Medical Center, based in Margate, Fla., is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

7. Ossium Health, based in Indianapolis, is seeking a supply chain buyer.

8. Penn State Health, based in Hershey, Pa., is seeking a vice president of supply chain administration.

9. Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking a director of supply chain for its location in Burlingame, Calif.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a hospital supply chain associate for its location in Hartford, Conn.