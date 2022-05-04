10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a strategy and operations consultant.

2. Cleveland Clinic is seeking a senior analyst for supply chain management for its location in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain coordinator for Virginia.

4. Mission Health, based in Asheville, N.C., is seeking an internal control coordinator for its location in Nashville, Tenn.

5. NYU Langone Health, based in New York, is seeking an inventory associate for its location in Long Island, N.Y.

6. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Marion, Ohio.

7. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is seeking a supply chain paralegal.

8. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, based in Ypsilanti, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.

9. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in West Palm Beach, Fla.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.