10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advantice Health (Hanover, N.J.) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

2. Advocate Aurora Health (Park Ridge, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain supervisor.

3. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.) is seeking a sourcing and contract analyst.

4. HCA Healthcare (Coppell, Texas) is seeking a purchasing assistant.

5. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a clinic supply chain associate.

6. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

7. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.

8. Stanford Health Care (Hayward, Calif.) is seeking an inventory control coordinator.

9. Tenet Healthcare (Delray Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

10. Trinity Health (Howell, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.