10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator. 
  1. Barton Health (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.

  3. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations buyer.

  4. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  5. Scripps (San Diego) seeks a category manager.

  6. South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.

  7. The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  8. UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  9. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supplier diversity HUB specialist.

