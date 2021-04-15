10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Barton Health (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations buyer.
- Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Scripps (San Diego) seeks a category manager.
- South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.
- The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supplier diversity HUB specialist.
