10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

Barton Health (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations buyer.



Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Scripps (San Diego) seeks a category manager.



South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.



The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) seeks a supply chain specialist.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supplier diversity HUB specialist.

More articles on supply chain:

51 best hospital, health system supply chains in North America, per GHX

Shortage of plastic growbags threatens global vaccine supply

Intermountain signs 10-year contract with Vizient

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.