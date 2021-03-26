10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a commodity director.

  2. Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.

  3. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain analyst.

  4. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.

  5. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a sourcing manager.

  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  9. St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a purchasing manager.

  10. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst. 

