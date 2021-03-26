10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a commodity director.



Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain analyst.



Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.



HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a sourcing manager.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a purchasing manager.



Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

