10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a commodity director.
- Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain analyst.
- Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a sourcing manager.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a purchasing manager.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
