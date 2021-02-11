10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kan.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.) seeks a supply chain process specialist.



Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a logistics system specialist.



MaineHealth (Portland) seeks a supply chain lead.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations buyer.



Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.



UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain analyst.



Wyoming Medical Center (Casper) seeks a supply chain management director.

