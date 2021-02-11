10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kan.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.) seeks a supply chain process specialist.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a logistics system specialist.
- MaineHealth (Portland) seeks a supply chain lead.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations buyer.
- Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.
- UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Wyoming Medical Center (Casper) seeks a supply chain management director.
