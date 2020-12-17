10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain services tech.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a system director of supply chain operations.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain.
- Nemours Children's Health System (Jacksonville, Fla.) seeks a perioperative services supply chain & logistics technician.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a purchasing buyer.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks an inventory coordinator.
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a surgical supply technician.
