Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain services tech.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a system director of supply chain operations.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain.



Nemours Children's Health System (Jacksonville, Fla.) seeks a perioperative services supply chain & logistics technician.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a purchasing buyer.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks an inventory coordinator.



UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a surgical supply technician.

