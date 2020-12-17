10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain services tech.

  2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain manager. 

  3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a system director of supply chain operations. 

  4. Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain. 

  5. Nemours Children's Health System (Jacksonville, Fla.) seeks a perioperative services supply chain & logistics technician.

  6. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  7. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a purchasing buyer.

  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  9. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks an inventory coordinator.

  10. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a surgical supply technician.



