10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a material management information systems analyst.



DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a supply chain project coordinator.



HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.) seeks a supply chain system specialist.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) seeks a vice president of supply chain.

