10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a material management information systems analyst.
- DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a supply chain project coordinator.
- HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.) seeks a supply chain system specialist.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) seeks a vice president of supply chain.
