10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain inventory associate.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain materials specialist.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a vice president of supply chain.
- The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial (Harvey, Ill.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- Wellington (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain clerk.
