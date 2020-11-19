10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain inventory associate. 

  2. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager. 

  3. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  4. Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.

  5. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain materials specialist. 

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a vice president of supply chain.

  9. The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial  (Harvey, Ill.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

  10. Wellington (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain clerk.

