Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain inventory associate.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain materials specialist.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a vice president of supply chain.



The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial (Harvey, Ill.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



Wellington (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain clerk.

