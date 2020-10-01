10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Watertown, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain tech.



Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain program manager.



Honor Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.



The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

More articles on supply chain:

FDA grants emergency OK of Hologic's asymptomatic COVID-19 test

US begins sending 100M rapid COVID-19 tests to states

FDA authorizes first point-of-care antibody test for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.