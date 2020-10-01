10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Watertown, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  3. Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain program manager.

  5. Honor Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  6. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.

  7. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  9. The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain coordinator. 

