10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Watertown, Mass.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply chain program manager.
- Honor Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
