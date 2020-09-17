10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain management operations coordinator.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a senior buyer.
- Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a supply chain director.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain director.
- Montefiore Medical Center (New York City) seeks a materials distribution manager.
- Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.
