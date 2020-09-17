10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain management operations coordinator.

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.

  3. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a senior buyer.

  4. Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a supply chain director.

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain director.

  6. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City) seeks a materials distribution manager. 

  7. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.

  8. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  9. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.

