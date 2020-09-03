10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain management inventory clerk.



BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.) seeks a supply chain services rep.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Inova (Falls Church, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Mercy (Watonga, Okla.) seeks a surgery supply technician.



North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inventory management coordinator.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

