10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain management inventory clerk.
- BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.) seeks a supply chain services rep.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Inova (Falls Church, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Mercy (Watonga, Okla.) seeks a surgery supply technician.
- North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inventory management coordinator.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
