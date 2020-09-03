10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain management inventory clerk.

  2. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.) seeks a supply chain services rep.

  3. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Inova (Falls Church, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  5. Mercy (Watonga, Okla.) seeks a surgery supply technician.

  6. North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  8. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician. 

  9. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inventory management coordinator.

  10. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator. 

More articles on supply chain:
Amazon's delivery drones cleared for takeoff
US awards Abbott $760M contract for rapid COVID-19 tests
Medical device recalls rise 31% in Q2

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers