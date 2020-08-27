10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

  2. Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  4. Houston Methodist seeks a lead supply chain tech.

  5. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain technician lead. 

  6. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Coral Terrace, Fla.) seeks a supply chain purchasing coordinator.

  7. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.

  8. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a logistic supply specialist.

  9. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  10. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.

