10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an inventory coordinator.
- Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.
- Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) seeks a supply technician.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations director.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a director of supply chain logistics.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a director of supply chain strategic sourcing.
