10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an inventory coordinator.



Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.



Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.



Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) seeks a supply technician.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations director.



Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a supply chain technician.



Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a director of supply chain logistics.



Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a director of supply chain strategic sourcing.

