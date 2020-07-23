10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Memorial Sloan-Kettering (New York City) seeks a supply chain engineering and analytics manager.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ypsilanti, Mich.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain category management analyst.



Sonoma Specialty Hospital (Sebastopol, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.



The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain representative.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a director of supply chain logistics.



Vail (Colo.) Health seeks an inventory specialist.

