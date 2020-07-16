10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a critical products manager.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a CFO of supply chain.



Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Mount Nittany Health System (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.



Scripps Health (San Diego, Calif.) seeks an inventory management coordinator.



The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain representative.



University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain analyst.

