10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a critical products manager.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a CFO of supply chain.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Mount Nittany Health System (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego, Calif.) seeks an inventory management coordinator.
- The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain representative.
- University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain analyst.
