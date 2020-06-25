10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a supply chain optimization analyst. 

  2. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization.

  3. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  4. Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a senior buyer.

  5. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  6. Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  7. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. Sparrow Health System (East Lansing, Mich.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  9. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  10. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a supply chain project analyst.

