10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a supply chain optimization analyst.



BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a senior buyer.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain technician.



Sparrow Health System (East Lansing, Mich.) seeks a supply chain technician.



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.



UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a supply chain project analyst.

More articles on supply chain:

9 brands of hand sanitizer may be toxic, FDA says

FEMA paid company $7M for test tubes, received plastic soda bottles

Strategic national stockpile back under HHS control

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.