10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply technician.
- University Health System (San Antonio) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- University of Chicago Medical Center seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- UNM Health System (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a procurement specialist.
- Virginia Hospital Center (Arlignton) seeks a supply chain director.
