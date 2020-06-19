10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician. 

  2. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst. 

  3. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  4. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator. 

  5. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  6. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply technician.

  7. University Health System (San Antonio) seeks a supply chain analyst.
     
  8. University of Chicago Medical Center seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  9. UNM Health System (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a procurement specialist.

  10. Virginia Hospital Center (Arlignton) seeks a supply chain director. 

