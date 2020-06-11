10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

  2. Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  4. Harris Health (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  5. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  6. La Rabida Children's Hospital (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  8. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  9. Prisma Health (Richland County, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
     
  10. Reynolds Memorial (Glen Dale, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor. 

More articles on supply chain:
Average salary for 8 supply chain jobs
Senators want details of US deal with 6 companies to distribute pandemic supplies
Amazon labs to test warehouse workers for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers