Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Harris Health (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.



La Rabida Children's Hospital (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital seeks a supply chain operations manager.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Prisma Health (Richland County, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

Reynolds Memorial (Glen Dale, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

