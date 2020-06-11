10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Harris Health (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- La Rabida Children's Hospital (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Prisma Health (Richland County, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Reynolds Memorial (Glen Dale, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
