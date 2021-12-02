10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

- Small
Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
1. Akron Children's Hospital in Ohio is seeking a supply chain contract associate.
2. HCA Healthcare in Margate, Fla., is seeking a supply chain equipment coordinator.
3. HCA Healthcare in Richmond, Va,. is seeking a facility supply chain technician.
4. MedStar Health in Washington, D.C., is seeking a supply chain services distribution clerk.
5. Mercy in St. Louis is seeking a supply chain technician.
6. Northwestern Medicine in Huntley, Ill., is seeking a supply chain specialist.
7. NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City is seeking an inventory planner.
8. OhioHealth in Grove City, Ohio, is seeking a supply chain technician.
9. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System in Ann Arbor, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.
10. Trinity Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.