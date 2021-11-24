10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a logistics associate level 2.

2. CHI Health (Tacoma, Wash.) seeks an inventory tech.

3. HCA Healthcare (Jacksonville, Fla.) seeks a director of fulfillment.

4. LCMC Health (New Orleans) seeks a supply tech.

5. Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a tech supply chain.

6. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital seeks a supervisor of supply chain operations.

7. Trinity Health (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a manager of distribution.

8. UChicago Medicine seeks a material specialist.

9. UofL Health (Fairdale, Ky.) seeks a supply chain manager.

10. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist.