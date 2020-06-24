Oak Street Health expanding to New York, Mississippi

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare patients, plans to open its first locations in New York and Mississippi this year.

The company will open two locations in Brooklyn and one center in Jackson, Miss.

"The planned opening of our first centers in New York and Mississippi represents a continued commitment to providing access to innovative, high-quality, value-based primary care to older adults where it is most needed across the country," said Tamara Jurgenson, chief growth officer of Oak Street Health. ​"We are excited to introduce our model of care to seniors in these new communities."

Oak Street Health operates more than 50 centers across eight states. It has more than 85,000 patients.

More articles on strategy:

Haven lost its CEO, but experts still believe its mission is the best path forward

A case against using the term 'second wave' now: 5 takeaways

Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.