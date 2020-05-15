Haven lost its CEO, but experts still believe its mission is the best path forward

Atul Gawande, MD, is no longer the CEO of Haven, a joint venture between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan. Despite the shakeup at the top, experts still think Haven's initiative — to change healthcare and lower costs through employer-based programs — is the right idea, according to CNBC.

Dr. Gawande will now serve as the chair of Haven's board of directors. He said the switch will allow him to focus on policy work related to COVID-19. Haven's COO Mitch Betses, a former CVS executive, will be at the helm while Haven looks for a replacement.

Regardless of the leadership change, industry experts said Haven's initiative is the best path forward. Finding the right person to lead the company will be key. Haven's executives could find success by looking at recruits with experience in the health insurance industry, according to Elizabeth Mitchell, who heads up the Pacific Business Group on Health. The group works with large employers to test new healthcare cost-saving initiatives.

Experts told CNBC that Haven's biggest opportunities in the future lie in direct relationships with hospitals, improving access to primary care and lowering pharmacy costs, according to the report.

