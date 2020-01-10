Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 1.

1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network added Grove City (Pa.) Medical Center to its health system Jan. 10. Under the affiliation agreement, Grove City Medical Center will be renamed AHN Grove City.

2. Union Hospital, a licensed 72-bed facility in Elkton, Md., has joined Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare. Union Hospital will be renamed ChristianaCare, Union Hospital.

3. Northwest Hospital in Seattle became the second campus of University of Washington Medical Center on Jan. 1. Northwest Hospital is now UW Medical Center–Northwest, and the original campus is UW Medical Center–Montlake.

4. Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., merged Jan. 1. Albany Memorial is now a third campus of Samaritan Hospital and has been renamed Samaritan Hospital-Albany Memorial Campus.

5. Massena Memorial Hospital has been renamed Massena Hospital after Potsdam N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System took over ownership from the Massena Town Board.

