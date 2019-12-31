AdventHealth faces blowback from resident's controversial social media posts

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth continues to field criticism online for the social media posts of resident Jay Feldman, DO, weeks after an Orlando Sentinel report shed light on the story.

The incident raises the question of how much responsibility hospitals and health systems should have for the social media posts of the physicians they employ and train, as well as what organizations can do if they find questionable social media posts from staff.

The Orlando Sentinel story posted Dec. 14 detailed Dr. Feldman's controversial presence on social media, which included endorsements for supplements and other health-related products. Dr. Feldman also posted about patients. One tweet read: "Just did my first death pronouncement. Opening a dead persons [sic] eyes and staring into them is the most insane thing ever," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Dr. Feldman's social media presence first came into question by Sarah Mojarad, a professor at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, in 2017, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Ms. Mojarad said on Twitter she used Dr. Feldman's social media presence as a tool to teach medical students about online professionalism.

Amy Pavuk-Gentry, the health system's director of external communications provided Becker's the following statement about Dr. Feldman:

"When we learned of the social media posts, we took several swift measures to address the situation and continue to investigate the matter. Our medical trainees are held to the highest standards and are expected to cultivate an environment of inclusion, safety and trust among our patients and greater community. The posts are not a reflection of AdventHealth, our mission, values or standards."

Dr. Feldman did not immediately respond to Becker's response for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

