New York hospital gets new owner, name

As of Dec. 31, Massena (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital has a new owner and name, according to local news station WWNY.

Potsdam N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System has taken over ownership of the hospital from the Massena Town Board.

The town board gave up ownership in exchange for $28 million in financing for the financially struggling hospital. The money will go toward paying off debt.

Massena Memorial Hospital also been renamed Massena Hospital.

Read the full report here.

