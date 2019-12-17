LifeBridge renames Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital

Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital has a new name: Grace Medical Center, according to The Baltimore Business Journal.

The name change comes after the hospital was acquired by Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health. The acquisition closed Nov. 1.

"As we thought about a new name for the hospital, we wanted to honor the hospital’s 100-year history, as well as reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of West Baltimore have health services they need now and in the future," Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge's president and CEO said.

LifeBridge said it plans to renovate Grace Medical Center in the next few months.

