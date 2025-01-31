Hackensack Meridian strikes partnership with India's largest private health system

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is partnering with Apollo Hospitals — largest private health system in India — to develop and implement initiatives to enhance patient care, improve affordability and promote community health.

The affiliation will initially focus on several key areas, including addressing workforce shortages, according to a Jan. 29 news release from the health system. With an estimated retirement of 1 million nurses in the U.S. by 2030, the partnership will tackle this challenge through international recruitment and training programs.

The partnership will also evaluate the potential for Apollo to provide virtual assistant programs to Hackensack to enhance care administration and efficiency.

Oncologists from Hackensack and Apollo will collaborate on second opinion consultations, tumor boards, genomic sequencing, CAR-T therapy and bone marrow transplantation.

They will also explore ways to maximize mutual benefits through shared knowledge processes, including revenue cycle management, human resources and supply chain operations.

The systems will also work on initiatives to engage the South Asian community in New Jersey, which has the second-largest Indian community in the U.S. Middlesex County has the highest concentration of Indian Americans in the U.S.

