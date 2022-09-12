US News' 21 best BSN programs for 2022-23

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia earned the top spot on U.S. News and World Report's Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs rankings.

The rankings, released Sept. 12, are based on the average of scores received from surveys of top academics and officials at nursing schools or departments.

The surveys were administered in the spring and summer of 2022, and officials rated undergraduate BSN programs at schools they were familiar with on a 1-5 scale, according to U.S. News.

To be considered in the rankings, schools must have bachelor's-level accreditation by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. They also must have recently awarded at least 40 BSN degrees.

The BSN programs rankings are part of U.S. News' "2022-23 Best Colleges," which examined 1,500 U.S. universities on 17 measures of academic quality.

The 21 best BSN programs for 2022, per U.S. News:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Emory University (Atlanta)

3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

3. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

5. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)

5. The Ohio State University (Columbus)

5. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

5. University of Washington (Seattle)

9. New York University (New York City)

9. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

9. University of Alabama at Birmingham

9. University of Illinois-Chicago

9. University of Iowa (Iowa City)

9. University of Maryland, Baltimore

15. University of California, Los Angeles

15. University of Kentucky (Lexington)

15. University of Minnesota, Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

15. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

15. University of Pittsburgh

15. University of Texas at Austin

15. University of Virginia (Charlottesville)