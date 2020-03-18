The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2020

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the healthiest county in each state, click here.

Alabama
Perry County

Alaska
Kusilvak County

Arizona
Apache County

Arkansas
Monroe County

California
Lake County

Colorado
Las Animas County

Connecticut
Windham County

Delaware
Kent County

Florida 
Union County

Georgia
Twiggs County

Hawaii
Hawaii County

Idaho
Owyhee County

Illinois
Hardin County

Indiana
Fayette County

Iowa
Lee County

Kansas
Wyandotte County

Kentucky
Breathitt County

Louisiana
Madison County

Maine
Washington County

Maryland
Baltimore City

Massachusetts
Hampden County

Michigan
Wayne County

Minnesota
Mahnomen County

Mississippi
Sharkey County

Missouri
Pemiscot County

Montana
Big Horn County

Nebraska
Thurston County 

Nevada 
Mineral County

New Hampshire
Coos County

New Jersey
Cumberland County

New Mexico
McKinley County

New York
Bronx County 

North Carolina 
Robeson County

North Dakota 
Sioux County

Ohio 
Scioto County  

Oklahoma 
Choctaw County 

Oregon 
Klamath County 

Pennsylvania 
Philadelphia County 

Rhode Island 
Providence County

South Carolina
Lee County

South Dakota
Buffalo County 

Tennessee 
Clay County

Texas
Cochran County

Utah
San Juan County

Vermont
Essex County

Virginia
Petersburg City

Washington
Ferry County

West Virginia
McDowell County

Wisconsin
Menominee County

Wyoming
Fremont County

