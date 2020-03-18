The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2020

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.



Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the healthiest county in each state, click here.



Alabama

Perry County



Alaska

Kusilvak County



Arizona

Apache County



Arkansas

Monroe County



California

Lake County



Colorado

Las Animas County



Connecticut

Windham County



Delaware

Kent County

Florida

Union County



Georgia

Twiggs County



Hawaii

Hawaii County



Idaho

Owyhee County



Illinois

Hardin County



Indiana

Fayette County



Iowa

Lee County



Kansas

Wyandotte County



Kentucky

Breathitt County



Louisiana

Madison County



Maine

Washington County



Maryland

Baltimore City



Massachusetts

Hampden County



Michigan

Wayne County



Minnesota

Mahnomen County



Mississippi

Sharkey County



Missouri

Pemiscot County



Montana

Big Horn County



Nebraska

Thurston County

Nevada

Mineral County



New Hampshire

Coos County



New Jersey

Cumberland County



New Mexico

McKinley County



New York

Bronx County

North Carolina

Robeson County

North Dakota

Sioux County

Ohio

Scioto County

Oklahoma

Choctaw County

Oregon

Klamath County

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Rhode Island

Providence County



South Carolina

Lee County



South Dakota

Buffalo County

Tennessee

Clay County



Texas

Cochran County



Utah

San Juan County



Vermont

Essex County



Virginia

Petersburg City



Washington

Ferry County

West Virginia

McDowell County



Wisconsin

Menominee County



Wyoming

Fremont County



