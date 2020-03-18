The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2020
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.
Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the healthiest county in each state, click here.
Alabama
Perry County
Alaska
Kusilvak County
Arizona
Apache County
Arkansas
Monroe County
California
Lake County
Colorado
Las Animas County
Connecticut
Windham County
Delaware
Kent County
Florida
Union County
Georgia
Twiggs County
Hawaii
Hawaii County
Idaho
Owyhee County
Illinois
Hardin County
Indiana
Fayette County
Iowa
Lee County
Kansas
Wyandotte County
Kentucky
Breathitt County
Louisiana
Madison County
Maine
Washington County
Maryland
Baltimore City
Massachusetts
Hampden County
Michigan
Wayne County
Minnesota
Mahnomen County
Mississippi
Sharkey County
Missouri
Pemiscot County
Montana
Big Horn County
Nebraska
Thurston County
Nevada
Mineral County
New Hampshire
Coos County
New Jersey
Cumberland County
New Mexico
McKinley County
New York
Bronx County
North Carolina
Robeson County
North Dakota
Sioux County
Ohio
Scioto County
Oklahoma
Choctaw County
Oregon
Klamath County
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
Rhode Island
Providence County
South Carolina
Lee County
South Dakota
Buffalo County
Tennessee
Clay County
Texas
Cochran County
Utah
San Juan County
Vermont
Essex County
Virginia
Petersburg City
Washington
Ferry County
West Virginia
McDowell County
Wisconsin
Menominee County
Wyoming
Fremont County
