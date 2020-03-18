The healthiest county in each US state | 2020

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.



Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the unhealthiest county in each state, click here.

Alabama

Shelby County



Alaska

Kodiak Island County

Arizona

Yuma County



Arkansas

Benton County

California

Marin County



Colorado

Douglas County



Connecticut

Fairfield County



Delaware

New Castle County



Florida

St. Johns County

Georgia

Forsyth County



Hawaii

Maui County



Idaho

Valley County



Illinois

Monroe County



Indiana

Hamilton County



Iowa

Cedar County



Kansas

Johnson County



Kentucky

Oldham County



Louisiana

Ascension County



Maine

Cumberland County



Maryland

Montgomery County



Massachusetts

Nantucket County



Michigan

Leelanau County



Minnesota

Carver County



Mississippi

Madison County



Missouri

Platte County



Montana

Madison County



Nebraska

Cuming County



Nevada

Lincoln County



New Hampshire

Rockingham County



New Jersey

Hunterdon County



New Mexico

Los Alamos County



New York

Nassau County



North Carolina

Wake County



North Dakota

Traill County



Ohio

Delaware County

Oklahoma

Alfalfa County



Oregon

Washington County



Pennsylvania

Union County



Rhode Island

Bristol County



South Carolina

Beaufort County



South Dakota

Hamlin County



Tennessee

Williamson County



Texas

Collin County



Utah

Morgan County



Vermont

Addison County



Virginia

Fairfax County



Washington

San Juan County



West Virginia

Monongalia County



Wisconsin

St. Croix County

Wyoming

Teton County

