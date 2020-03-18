The healthiest county in each US state | 2020

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the unhealthiest county in each state, click here.

Alabama
Shelby County

Alaska
Kodiak Island County 

Arizona 
Yuma County

Arkansas
Benton County

California
Marin County

Colorado
Douglas County

Connecticut
Fairfield County

Delaware
New Castle County

Florida
St. Johns County  

Georgia 
Forsyth County

Hawaii
Maui County

Idaho
Valley County

Illinois
Monroe County

Indiana
Hamilton County

Iowa
Cedar County

Kansas
Johnson County

Kentucky
Oldham County

Louisiana
Ascension County

Maine
Cumberland County

Maryland
Montgomery County

Massachusetts
Nantucket County

Michigan
Leelanau County

Minnesota
Carver County

Mississippi
Madison County

Missouri
Platte County

Montana
Madison County

Nebraska
Cuming County

Nevada
Lincoln County

New Hampshire
Rockingham County

New Jersey
Hunterdon County

New Mexico
Los Alamos County

New York
Nassau County

North Carolina
Wake County

North Dakota
Traill County

Ohio
Delaware County 

Oklahoma
Alfalfa County

Oregon
Washington County

Pennsylvania
Union County

Rhode Island
Bristol County

South Carolina 
Beaufort County

South Dakota
Hamlin County

Tennessee
Williamson County

Texas
Collin County

Utah
Morgan County

Vermont
Addison County

Virginia 
Fairfax County

Washington
San Juan County

West Virginia
Monongalia County

Wisconsin
St. Croix County 

Wyoming
Teton County 

More articles on rankings and ratings:
20 top rural & community hospitals
Newsweek's 10 best hospitals in the world
20 most overweight US cities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers