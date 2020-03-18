The healthiest county in each US state | 2020
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2020 County Health Rankings March 18.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data to rank the health of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures across four areas — health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and environmental factors — to develop the rankings.
Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes in each state. Access state-specific data here. To see a list of the unhealthiest county in each state, click here.
Alabama
Shelby County
Alaska
Kodiak Island County
Arizona
Yuma County
Arkansas
Benton County
California
Marin County
Colorado
Douglas County
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Delaware
New Castle County
Florida
St. Johns County
Georgia
Forsyth County
Hawaii
Maui County
Idaho
Valley County
Illinois
Monroe County
Indiana
Hamilton County
Iowa
Cedar County
Kansas
Johnson County
Kentucky
Oldham County
Louisiana
Ascension County
Maine
Cumberland County
Maryland
Montgomery County
Massachusetts
Nantucket County
Michigan
Leelanau County
Minnesota
Carver County
Mississippi
Madison County
Missouri
Platte County
Montana
Madison County
Nebraska
Cuming County
Nevada
Lincoln County
New Hampshire
Rockingham County
New Jersey
Hunterdon County
New Mexico
Los Alamos County
New York
Nassau County
North Carolina
Wake County
North Dakota
Traill County
Ohio
Delaware County
Oklahoma
Alfalfa County
Oregon
Washington County
Pennsylvania
Union County
Rhode Island
Bristol County
South Carolina
Beaufort County
South Dakota
Hamlin County
Tennessee
Williamson County
Texas
Collin County
Utah
Morgan County
Vermont
Addison County
Virginia
Fairfax County
Washington
San Juan County
West Virginia
Monongalia County
Wisconsin
St. Croix County
Wyoming
Teton County
