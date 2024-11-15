States ranked by preterm birth rates

Only one state received an "A" for preterm birth rates, while nine states saw a drop in grade from 2023 to 2024, according to a March of Dimes report.
March of Dimes gave the U.S. a "D+" for preterm birth rates for the third year in a row, with no substantial change in those rates in the last decade. In 2023, the preterm birth rate was 10.4%, remaining at a historical high. In 2013, it was 9.8%. Read more here.
This year 12 states improved their score. Vermont was the only state to earn an "A" grade. Six states earned a "B" grade, 18 states earned a "C" grade, 15 earned a "D" grade and nine earned an "F".
Here are the March of Dime grades for 2023 and 2024.
|
State
|
2024 grade
|
2023 grade
|
Alabama
|
F
|
F
|
Alaska
|
C-
|
C
|
Arizona
|
C
|
C
|
Arkansas
|
F
|
F
|
California
|
B-
|
B-
|
Colorado
|
C
|
C
|
Connecticut
|
C+
|
C+
|
Delaware
|
D+
|
D
|
Florida
|
D+
|
D+
|
Georgia
|
F
|
F
|
Hawaii
|
C-
|
C
|
Idaho
|
B
|
B
|
Illinois
|
D
|
D+
|
Indiana
|
D
|
D
|
Iowa
|
D+
|
C-
|
Kansas
|
D+
|
D+
|
Kentucky
|
D-
|
F
|
Louisiana
|
F
|
F
|
Maine
|
C+
|
C+
|
Maryland
|
C-
|
C-
|
Massachusetts
|
B-
|
B-
|
Michigan
|
C-
|
D+
|
Minnesota
|
C+
|
C+
|
Mississippi
|
F
|
F
|
Missouri
|
D
|
D-
|
Montana
|
C+
|
C
|
Nebraska
|
D
|
D-
|
Nevada
|
D
|
D
|
New Hampshire
|
B+
|
B+
|
New Jersey
|
C+
|
C+
|
New Mexico
|
C-
|
C-
|
New York
|
C+
|
C+
|
North Carolina
|
D+
|
D+
|
North Dakota
|
C-
|
C-
|
Ohio
|
D+
|
D
|
Oklahoma
|
D
|
D-
|
Oregon
|
B-
|
B
|
Pennsylvania
|
C
|
C+
|
Rhode Island
|
C+
|
B-
|
South Carolina
|
F
|
F
|
South Dakota
|
F
|
D+
|
Tennessee
|
D-
|
D
|
Texas
|
D
|
D-
|
Utah
|
C+
|
C+
|
Vermont
|
A
|
B
|
Virginia
|
C
|
C
|
Washington
|
B
|
B
|
West Virginia
|
F
|
F
|
Wisconsin
|
C
|
C-
|
Wyoming
|
C
|
D+