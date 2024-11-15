States ranked by preterm birth rates

Only one state received an "A" for preterm birth rates, while nine states saw a drop in grade from 2023 to 2024, according to a March of Dimes report.

March of Dimes gave the U.S. a "D+" for preterm birth rates for the third year in a row, with no substantial change in those rates in the last decade. In 2023, the preterm birth rate was 10.4%, remaining at a historical high. In 2013, it was 9.8%. Read more here.

This year 12 states improved their score. Vermont was the only state to earn an "A" grade. Six states earned a "B" grade, 18 states earned a "C" grade, 15 earned a "D" grade and nine earned an "F".

Here are the March of Dime grades for 2023 and 2024.