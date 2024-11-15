States ranked by preterm birth rates

Only one state received an "A" for preterm birth rates, while nine states saw a drop in grade from 2023 to 2024, according to a March of Dimes report.

March of Dimes gave the U.S. a "D+" for preterm birth rates for the third year in a row, with no substantial change in those rates in the last decade. In 2023, the preterm birth rate was 10.4%, remaining at a historical high. In 2013, it was 9.8%. Read more here.

This year 12 states improved their score. Vermont was the only state to earn an "A" grade. Six states earned a "B" grade, 18 states earned a "C" grade, 15 earned a "D" grade and nine earned an "F". 

Here are the March of Dime grades for 2023 and 2024.

State

2024 grade

2023 grade

Alabama

F

F

Alaska

C-

C

Arizona

C

C

Arkansas

F

F

California

B-

B-

Colorado

C

C

Connecticut

C+

C+

Delaware

D+

D

Florida

D+

D+

Georgia

F

F

Hawaii

C-

C

Idaho

B

B

Illinois

D

D+

Indiana

D

D

Iowa

D+

C-

Kansas

D+

D+

Kentucky

D-

F

Louisiana

F

F

Maine

C+

C+

Maryland

C-

C-

Massachusetts

B-

B-

Michigan

C-

D+

Minnesota

C+

C+

Mississippi

F

F

Missouri

D

D-

Montana

C+

C

Nebraska

D

D-

Nevada

D

D

  New Hampshire  

  B+  

  B+  

New Jersey

C+

C+

New Mexico

C-

C-

New York

C+

C+

North Carolina

D+

D+

North Dakota

C-

C-

Ohio

D+

D

Oklahoma

D

D-

Oregon

B-

B

Pennsylvania

C

C+

Rhode Island

C+

B-

South Carolina

F

F

South Dakota

F

D+

Tennessee

D-

D

Texas

D

D-

Utah

C+

C+

Vermont

A

B

Virginia

C

C

Washington

B

B

West Virginia

F

F

Wisconsin

C

C-

Wyoming

C

D+

