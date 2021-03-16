Pre-pandemic mental illness rates by state

Utah has the highest proportion of adults reporting mental illness of all U.S. states, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation ranking released March 16.

The ranking is based on 2018-19 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national survey on drug use and health, and from the HHS agency's Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality. The percentages reflect the number of adults who reported any mental illness in the last year.

For 2018-19, the national rate of mental illness among adults was 19.9 percent.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties.

Utah — 26.9 percent of adults reported mental illness

West Virginia — 24.6

Oregon — 23.8

Ohio — 23.6

Washington — 23.4

Colorado — 23.2

District of Columbia — 22.8

Missouri — 22.7

Wyoming — 22.6

Kentucky — 22.5

Oklahoma — 22.5

Idaho — 22.5

Rhode Island — 22.4

New Hampshire — 22.4

Indiana — 22.3

Vermont — 22.3

Maine — 22.1

Nevada — 22

Alaska — 21.5

New Mexico — 21.14

Alabama — 21.3

Louisiana — 21.2

Massachusetts — 21.2

Delaware — 20.9

Montana — 20.8

Kansas — 20.6

Minnesota — 20.5

North Dakota — 20.5

Arkansas — 20.3

Michigan — 20.3

Nebraska — 20.3

Wisconsin — 20.2

Mississippi — 20.2

Arizona — 20.1

Pennsylvania — 19.7

New York — 19.5

California — 19.5

South Carolina — 19.4

Tennessee — 19.4

North Carolina — 19.3

Illinois — 19.2

Connecticut — 18.9

Virginia — 18.6

Iowa — 18.5

South Dakota — 18.3

Georgia — 17.9

Maryland — 17.6

Hawaii — 17.5

Florida — 17.2

Texas — 17.2

New Jersey — 16.4

To view the full ranking, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.