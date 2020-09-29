States ranked by pediatric flu shot rates, 2018-19
Massachusetts had the highest pediatric flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on data for U.S. children ages 6 months to 17 years from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.
During the 2018-19 season, 62.6 percent of children nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 48.
- Massachusetts — 81.1 percent of children received flu shot
- Rhode Island — 78
- District of Columbia — 75.1
- Maryland — 74.5
- Connecticut — 73.8
- New Jersey — 72.8
- Pennsylvania — 69.7
- New York — 69.6
Virginia — 69.6
- Nebraska — 69.2
- New Mexico — 67.5
- South Dakota — 67.2
- New Hampshire — 67
- Delaware — 66
- Iowa — 65.8
- North Carolina — 65.4
- North Dakota — 64.9
- Kentucky — 64.8
- Colorado — 64.5
- Minnesota — 64.2
- Washington — 63.8
- Arkansas — 63.5
California — 63.5
- Kansas — 63.3
- Maine — 62.9
- Tennessee — 62.1
- Hawaii — 61.8
Texas — 61.8
- Oregon — 61
- Alabama — 60.7
- Ohio — 60.3
- Illinois — 60.1
- Wisconsin — 60
- South Carolina — 59.7
- Vermont — 59.4
- Missouri — 57
- Michigan — 56.7
- Indiana — 56.6
- Louisiana — 56.5
- Oklahoma — 56
- Arizona — 55.9
- Utah — 55.8
- Montana — 55.7
- Georgia — 55.5
- West Virginia — 55.2
- Alaska — 54.7
- Florida — 54.5
- Nevada — 51.8
- Idaho — 50.3
- Mississippi — 48.8
- Wyoming — 46
