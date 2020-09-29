States ranked by pediatric flu shot rates, 2018-19

Massachusetts had the highest pediatric flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data for U.S. children ages 6 months to 17 years from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2018-19 season, 62.6 percent of children nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 48.

Massachusetts — 81.1 percent of children received flu shot Rhode Island — 78 District of Columbia — 75.1 Maryland — 74.5 Connecticut — 73.8 New Jersey — 72.8 Pennsylvania — 69.7 New York — 69.6

Virginia — 69.6 Nebraska — 69.2 New Mexico — 67.5 South Dakota — 67.2 New Hampshire — 67 Delaware — 66 Iowa — 65.8 North Carolina — 65.4 North Dakota — 64.9 Kentucky — 64.8 Colorado — 64.5 Minnesota — 64.2 Washington — 63.8 Arkansas — 63.5

California — 63.5 Kansas — 63.3 Maine — 62.9 Tennessee — 62.1 Hawaii — 61.8

Texas — 61.8 Oregon — 61 Alabama — 60.7 Ohio — 60.3 Illinois — 60.1 Wisconsin — 60 South Carolina — 59.7 Vermont — 59.4 Missouri — 57 Michigan — 56.7 Indiana — 56.6 Louisiana — 56.5 Oklahoma — 56 Arizona — 55.9 Utah — 55.8 Montana — 55.7 Georgia — 55.5 West Virginia — 55.2 Alaska — 54.7 Florida — 54.5 Nevada — 51.8 Idaho — 50.3 Mississippi — 48.8 Wyoming — 46

To view the full ranking, click here.

