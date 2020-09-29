States ranked by pediatric flu shot rates, 2018-19

Massachusetts had the highest pediatric flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data for U.S. children ages 6 months to 17 years from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard. 

During the 2018-19 season, 62.6 percent of children nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 48. 

  1. Massachusetts — 81.1 percent of children received flu shot
  2. Rhode Island — 78
  3. District of Columbia — 75.1
  4. Maryland — 74.5
  5. Connecticut — 73.8
  6. New Jersey — 72.8
  7. Pennsylvania — 69.7
  8. New York — 69.6
    Virginia — 69.6
  9. Nebraska — 69.2
  10. New Mexico — 67.5
  11. South Dakota — 67.2
  12. New Hampshire — 67
  13. Delaware — 66
  14. Iowa — 65.8
  15. North Carolina — 65.4
  16. North Dakota — 64.9
  17. Kentucky — 64.8
  18. Colorado — 64.5
  19. Minnesota — 64.2
  20. Washington — 63.8
  21. Arkansas — 63.5
    California — 63.5
  22. Kansas — 63.3
  23. Maine — 62.9
  24. Tennessee — 62.1
  25. Hawaii — 61.8
    Texas — 61.8
  26. Oregon — 61
  27. Alabama — 60.7
  28. Ohio — 60.3
  29. Illinois — 60.1
  30. Wisconsin — 60
  31. South Carolina — 59.7
  32. Vermont — 59.4
  33. Missouri — 57
  34. Michigan — 56.7
  35. Indiana — 56.6
  36. Louisiana — 56.5
  37. Oklahoma — 56
  38. Arizona — 55.9
  39. Utah — 55.8
  40. Montana — 55.7
  41. Georgia — 55.5
  42. West Virginia — 55.2
  43. Alaska — 54.7
  44. Florida — 54.5
  45. Nevada — 51.8
  46. Idaho — 50.3
  47. Mississippi — 48.8
  48. Wyoming — 46

